How to use Sound Recognition on iPhone

Sound Recognition makes it possible to receive notifications when a particular sound is detected by a nearby iPhone. Sounds such as a fire alarm, baby crying, door bell, or water running are listened for by the iPhone and recognized by on-device analysis. Depending on which sounds are selected, Sound Recognition can be helpful for hearing difficulties or for those in particular situations like using headphones.
- Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 14 or later
- Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility
- Scroll down and tap Sound Recognition
- Toggle Sound Recognition -> ON (green switch)
- Tap Sounds
- Toggle each sound to receive alerts when the sound is detected by iPhone
Follow these steps to set up Sound Recognition on iPhone: