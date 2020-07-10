How to use Sound Recognition on iPhone

Sound Recognition makes it possible to receive notifications when a particular sound is detected by a nearby iPhone. Sounds such as a fire alarm, baby crying, door bell, or water running are listened for by the iPhone and recognized by on-device analysis. Depending on which sounds are selected, Sound Recognition can be helpful for hearing difficulties or for those in particular situations like using headphones.

Follow these steps to set up Sound Recognition on iPhone: Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 14 or later Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility Scroll down and tap Sound Recognition Toggle Sound Recognition -> ON (green switch) Tap Sounds Toggle each sound to receive alerts when the sound is detected by iPhone