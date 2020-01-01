Does my iPhone support Back Tap?

Can I use Back Tap on my iPhone? Is my iPhone compatible with Back Tap? Will my old iPhone support Back Tap gestures?
Back Tap brings tap gestures to Accessibility on the iPhone. For supported devices running iOS 14 or later, various actions can be performed by simply double- or triple-tapping the back of the iPhone.
Here's a list of iPhones that support Back Tap:
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone Xs and Xs Max
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 2nd Generation (2020)
- iPhone 12 and later
