How do I pin conversations in the Messages app?

There are two ways to pin conversations in the Messages app. The easiest is to select a conversation then perform a long-press. Tap Pin and that conversation will be pinned to the top of the page. You can also use the Settings button located as three dots in a circle at the top right hand corner of the Messages app.

Select the conversation you want to pin. Tap the three dots in a circle. Tap Edit Pins Tap the pin icon next to your selected conversation.

Your selected conversations will now be represented as an icon bubble at the top of the Messages app. You can select up to 9 conversations to be pinned.

To unpin a conversation, either perform a long press on a pinned icon or tap the minus (-) button on a pinned conversation after selectingin the Settings.