How do I use an emoji as a Contact photo?

iOS 14 adds more options to the photo section of the Contacts app. You can now use an emoji, photo, Memoji or plain text with a custom background color to distinguish between your listed contacts. Previously, iOS users could only add emojis to a contact's name. Here's how to use an emoji as a Contact photo:

First make sure your device is running iOS 14 or later (Settings > General > About). Open the Phone app. Tap Contacts. Select the contact you want to edit. Tap Edit. Tap Add Photo. Scroll down to "More" and select an emoji. Tap Done to finalize your selection.

If you can't find an emoji you're looking for, just tap the plus (+) circle and use the Search Emoji bar to locate your favorite emoji.