How do I search for emojis on my iOS keyboard?

Apple added the ability to search for emojis in iOS 14. You need to have iOS 14 installed and the Emoji keyboard enabled in Settings for the search feature to work. Here's how to search for emojis on your iOS keyboard:

Tap the iMessage or text field to bring up your keyboard. Tap the smiley face emoji in the bottom left hand corner. The Search Emoji bar will now appear under your App Drawer.

You can also swap words with emojis by using the QuickType keyboard or by tapping the Emoji button after typing. You need iOS 10 or later to access these features.