How do I send the coronavirus emoji?

Obviously there is no official coronavirus (COVID-19) emoji, but people have been using "microbe" as a replacement. You can find the microbe emoji on your iOS keyboard by tapping the smiley face button located below the "123" key. It is located under "objects" which you can quickly access by tapping the lightbulb icon on the emoji keyboard menu.

To send even quicker, just type "microbe" in the message line then tap the smiley face icon. Tap the orange microbe text to replace it with microbe emoji and tap the blue arrow to send.