How do I enable full screen calls on my iPhone?

Full screen calls interrupt any actions you're performing on your iOS device while Banner calls present a less intrusive option in the form of a banner notification. Banner calls also make it easier to continue using your iPhone or iPad while accepting an incoming call.

Switching between to two options is easy. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Tap Phone. Tap Incoming Calls. Select Full Screen.

You can play around with both Full Screen and Banner calls to help decide which option you prefer.