What are Exposure Notifications on iPhone?

Exposure Notifications can warn iOS users after they have come into contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19. The system works via random Bluetooth keys, by monitoring when two mobile devices are in close proximity for a length of time. Persons testing positive for the infection can send this information anonymously to warn others they may have exposed in the previous two weeks.

The Exposure Notifications platform was launched by Apple and Google in May after the two companies partnered on COVID-19 contact tracing. The cross-platform system works between supported iOS and Android mobile devices.