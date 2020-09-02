iOS 13.7 adds Exposure Notifications Express to iPhone

The second update to iOS 13 within three weeks is here. iOS 13.7 is a minor update, with undisclosed bug fixes and one significant change to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system. While the iOS 13.6.1 update brought iPhone users a fix to the green tint issue on some displays, iOS 13.7 mostly works behind the scenes.

Apple and Google continue to improve Exposure Notifications, which is designed to notify individuals when they have been in proximity to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The system works via Bluetooth with built-in privacy features to anonymously facilitate contact tracing.

Previously, health authorities needed to develop an app for iOS or Android devices to use Exposure Notifications across mobile devices. With the launch of iOS 13.7 and Exposure Notifications Express, this is no longer the case. Building and maintaining an app is no longer necessary to participate in the express system.

Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington DC have already announced plans to participate in Exposure Notifications Express. The updated system will also work with existing Exposure Notification apps available in the App Store and Google Play. Users can enable COVID-19 contact tracing from Settings, and accept push notifications from their local health authority.

iOS 13.7 is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and later.