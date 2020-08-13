Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 with green tint fix

The latest version of iOS arrived this week to little fanfare. Apple always recommends keeping your devices running the most recent software at all times. iOS 13.6.1 is likely one of the last updates to come ahead of the iOS 14 rollout this fall. So what's included in the download for iPhone owners?

Apple has released the security details, which explain what vulnerabilities are corrected in iOS 13.6.1. This time around, there are no published security threats patched. So this week's launch consists solely of bug fixes and improvements.

There are three official fixes included in iOS 13.6.1:

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

For those experiencing the green display tint, the update has been greatly anticipated since at least June. Anyone using Exposure Notifications to help track the spread of COVID-19 will also find the update a welcome one.

Although there are no official security updates included, anyone who has jailbroken their device with Checkra1n should take note. The iOS 13.6.1 update will wipe out this jailbreak on any iPhone newer than the iPhone X.

iOS 13.6.1 is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and later.