Is an app required to use Exposure Notifications?

Do I need an app to participate in Exposure Notifications? Will my iPhone get notifications if I have been exposed to COVID-19? Should I download a contact tracing app?
No, local health authorities can utilize Exposure Notifications Express without developing or maintaining their own stand-alone app.
Apple added Exposure Notifications Express with the launch of iOS 13.7. Previously an app was needed to participate in Exposure Notifications. The app-less functionality of this system must be supported by an authorized public health authority running a test verification server and a key server on their network.Users can check to see if Exposure Notifications are available for your area. iPhone owners can also enable or disable Exposure Logging at any time in Settings.
