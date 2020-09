Is an app required to use Exposure Notifications?

No, local health authorities can utilize Exposure Notifications Express without developing or maintaining their own stand-alone app.

Apple added Exposure Notifications Express with the launch of iOS 13.7. Previously an app was needed to participate in Exposure Notifications. The app-less functionality of this system must be supported by an authorized public health authority running a test verification server and a key server on their network.

Users can check to see if Exposure Notifications are available for your area . iPhone owners can also enable or disable Exposure Logging at any time in Settings