What is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription fitness service, which integrates with Apple Watch and the Fitness app on Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone.

Members can watch fitness classes with "world-class" instructors in various categories, including yoga, strength training, spinning, and treadmill walking or running. New workouts are added to the service every week.

Live health data collected from Apple Watch is displayed on-screen during the workout, with full integration of heart rate, calories burned, and time remaining.