How can I get a free trial of Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ delivers on-demand workouts synced with real-time health data from Apple Watch.

Anyone who already owns an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer can try Apple Fitness+ for one month free.

Customers purchasing a new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch Series 3 receive three months of Apple Fitness+ free of charge.

Monthly or annual charges begin after the free trial completes. Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.