How much is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is $9.99 a month or only $79.99 a year. Apple will include a free 3 month subscription with all new Apple Watch purchases.

The service will include weekly workout classes hosted by a variety of famous instructors. Different types of workout sessions, such as cardio and yoga, will be offered through the program. Subscribers will be able to access sessions at home or on the go through their various Apple devices. The service will also integrate with Apple Music and include health workout metrics which can later be saved to the Health app.