Do I need an Apple Watch for Apple Fitness+?

Can I use Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch? Will Apple Fitness+ work without Apple Watch?
Yes, Apple Watch is required to use Apple Fitness+.
Apple Fitness+ personalizes your experience by combining real-time personal health metrics from Apple Watch into your workout. Data from Apple Watch is fully integrated into the screen while watching Apple Fitness+ trainers.The Apple Fitness+ service can be accessed on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV in conjunction with a paired Apple Watch.
