Do I need an Apple Watch for Apple Fitness+?

Yes, Apple Watch is required to use Apple Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ personalizes your experience by combining real-time personal health metrics from Apple Watch into your workout. Data from Apple Watch is fully integrated into the screen while watching Apple Fitness+ trainers.

The Apple Fitness+ service can be accessed on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV in conjunction with a paired Apple Watch.

