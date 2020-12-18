iOS 14.3 arrives with Apple Fitness+ and ProRAW

Apple released iOS 14.3 this week, bringing a long list of new features and bug fixes to the iPhone. Not only this, but the company delivered iOS 12.5 for older devices. The iOS 12.5 update adds Exposure Notifications to older devices that don't support iOS 14. So what's in the iOS 14.3 update?

iOS 14.3 offers a slew of features that have been highly anticipated since Apple's iPhone 12 press event. Here is a list of highlighted features included with iOS 14.3:

Apple Fitness+

Apple has officially launched its Apple Fitness+ workout service, which is integrated with the Apple Watch. Video workouts are available by subscription, with a 3-month free trial.

Apple ProRAW support

The Apple ProRAW image format can now be utilized on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photographers can combine Apple's computational photography features such as Deep Fusion with RAW image format capture.

Redesigned app features

Apple's TV app adds an all-new Apple TV+ tab and enhanced search

Health app gets new tracking features

Weather app adds air quality data

Safari adds the Ecosia search engine

Privacy "Nutrition Labels"

Several apps get new features and redesigned options, including:

Now iPhone and iPad users can check any app's privacy policies on the App Store. With the launch of iOS 14.3, Apple has required app developers to disclose more detailed information on what they actually do with users' personal data.

AirPods Max support

Devices with iOS 14.3 installed can take full advantage of the AirPods Max. AirPods Max launched for pre-order on December 8th, and the premium wireless headphones have already shipped.

Bug fixes and improvements

Fixes to Messages, app folders, Spotlight, and Bluetooth issues are included in iOS 14.3. MagSafe Duo owners will also notice that charging speeds have improved thanks to a power boost. Several other improvements and quality fixes are part of the iOS 14.3 update.

The simplest way to update to iOS 14.3 is over-the-air directly on your device. In the meantime, the iOS 14.4 public beta has already launched for participants in the Apple Beta Software Program.