Does Apple Fitness+ protect my privacy?

Who can see my workouts / health data from Apple Fitness+? Does Apple store my Fitness+ data?
Apple Fitness+ offers professional trainers on-demand, with full integration of Apple Watch health metrics live on screen.
Apple Fitness+ only uses local, on-device intelligence to deliver workout recommendations. Health data such as calories burned and which workouts are played are not stored with your Apple ID.Apple has taken the same emphasis on privacy it uses in developing other services to Apple Fitness+.
