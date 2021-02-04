Apple offers 9 tips to enhance privacy on iPhone

Apple continues its focus on privacy enhancements for iPhone and iPad users. The latest features include ways to see what apps are using your Apple ID and methods to stop apps from tracking your location. Now the company has added a concise list of nine privacy tutorials to the official Tips app.

Since the launch of iOS 14, iPhone users can view a customized Privacy Report in Safari, or even make their iPhone Wi-Fi address private.

For more, download the Apple Tips app free on the App Store at any time.

Privacy tips from Apple

Sign in with Apple

Never forget your passwords

Check your password security

See when your camera and mic are in use

Hide message previews

Share your approximate location

Hide photos from your Library

Browse privately

See how you're being protected

View the latest privacy tips

Launch the Tips app Scroll down and tap the Privacy collection Swipe left or right to see different privacy tips Tap on a tip see detailed information

To see the latest privacy tips, follow these steps: