Where can I get app icons for iPhone?

Customizing the iPhone home screen has never been easier. Since the launch of iOS 14, there are many ways to get away from the stock appearance. Adding widgets and building custom smart stacks is just the beginning.

On the iPhone and iPad, users can make custom icons with Shortcuts. Looking for icons? Here's a list of places to download icons for iOS:

Where to get iPhone icon packs

The icon theme pictured on the home screen above is Turquoise Aqua Blue Neon Aesthetic from IOS14iconsStudio on Etsy.