What size is the iPhone mini battery?

The iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, lightest, and thinnest 5G phone on the market. As such, it also contains the smallest lithium-ion battery of the iPhone 12 lineup.

The iPhone 12 mini battery capacity is 2,227 mAh. For comparison, the iPhone 12 battery is 2,815 mAh.

When it comes to battery life, the iPhone 12 mini offers up to 50 hours of audio playback, 15 hours of video playback, and 10 hours of streaming video. The standard iPhone 12 delivers up to 65 hours of audio playback, 17 hours of video playback, and 11 hours of streaming video.

The iPhone 12 mini supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, MagSafe charging up to 15W, and fast-charging via USB cable with a minimum 20W power adapter.