What size is the iPhone 12 mini display?

Apple is expected to announce its smallest device since the original iPhone SE at its "Hi, Speed" keynote on October 13, 2020. The new handset has been dubbed the "iPhone 12 mini" by the press and it will allegedly feature a 5.4 inch display. This will make the iPhone 12 mini more compact than the current iPhone SE but with a much larger screen. While this is good news for those who dislike bigger handsets, it doesn't mean you'll be getting the same features found on the larger iPhone 12 models.

Current rumors point to the iPhone 12 mini featuring a thinner OLED display with Samsung Y-OCTA technology. While this will deliver richer colors than an LCD, the rumored iPhone 12 Pro will deliver even more being one of the first smartphones with 10-bits of color, a LiDAR Scanner and XDR classification. Other differences for the iPhone 12 mini will most likely include a smaller battery, no telephoto lens and no sensor-shift image stabilization technology.

Apple will reportedly announce four iPhone 12 models at the upcoming event on October 13.