How much does the iPhone 12 mini cost?

Apple is expected to announce four iPhone 12 models at its "Hi, Speed" event on Tuesday, October 13 at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern). One of those devices is rumored to be the "iPhone 12 mini." The new device is supposed to feature a compact design while boasting a 5.4-inch display. It will also allegedly cost less than the iPhone 11 which is currently available starting at $699. Rumors on pricing for the iPhone 12 mini have been all over the place, but the latest from Twitter puts it starting at $649 for the 64GB version.
iPhone 12 mini prices according to Apple RUMORs:
- 64GB - $649
- 128GB - $699
- 256GB - $799
The iPhone 12 mini will most likely sport the same full-screen/no bezel design as the other iPhone 12 models allowing it to be more compact with a bigger display. The screen is also expected to be OLED with Samsung Y-OCTA technology giving it richer colors and deeper blacks than an LCD. Other rumored specs include a 5nm A14 Bionic processor with 4GB of RAM, 12MP rear-camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens and faster 5G connectivity.
