How much does the iPhone 12 mini cost?

Apple is expected to announce four iPhone 12 models at its "Hi, Speed" event on Tuesday, October 13 at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern). One of those devices is rumored to be the "iPhone 12 mini." The new device is supposed to feature a compact design while boasting a 5.4-inch display. It will also allegedly cost less than the iPhone 11 which is currently available starting at $699. Rumors on pricing for the iPhone 12 mini have been all over the place, but the latest from Twitter puts it starting at $649 for the 64GB version.

iPhone 12 mini prices according to Apple RUMORs: