How do I stop iPhone from automatically connecting to Bluetooth devices?

It can be really annoying to have your audio suddenly play through your Bluetooth speaker when you walk into range and it automatically connects. Unfortunately there is no way to stop iPhone from automatically connecting to Bluetooth devices once they have been paired other than forgetting the device, which means you need to pair with the device again the next time you want to use it. You can check on the device side to see if there are any options to stop automatic connections, otherwise you'll have to go to Settings -> Bluetooth and tap on the "i" next to the device you want to forget, then tap "Forget this Device."