How do I remove a widget from my Home screen?

iOS 14 introduced the ability to add widgets to your iPhone Home screen. Previously widgets were only accessible on the Today View screen making them basically useless. Adding them to your Home screen not only makes accessing information, such as weather and appointments, faster and easier, but it allows iPhone users the ability to customize their devices.

There are two ways to remove a widget from your Home screen.

Press and hold the widget you want to remove until you get the popup menu. Tap Remove Widget. Tap Remove to confirm you want to remove that widget from your Home screen.

You can also remove a widget like you would an app. Just tap and hold anywhere on your Home screen until your widgets/apps start to wiggle. Tap the -minus sign on the widget you want to remove. Tap Remove from the popup box to confirm you want to remove that widget from your Home screen.