How to customize iPhone widgets

Widgets are one of the most noticeable and popular new features of iOS 14. They allow you to personalize your Home Screen like never before. In fact, with the new App Library, your Home Screen can take on an entirely new look, filled with widgets and completely devoid of apps. iOS 14 also lets you customize your app icons but alas, for some reason they have not yet added the ability to customize your widgets, other than their size. There is, however, a third-party app that will let you do it - Widgetsmith.

Here's how to customize your iPhone and iPad widgets with Widgetsmith: