How to add a flashlight button to the iPhone Home Screen

There are many ways to turn on the built-in iPhone flashlight. One of the most convenient is to add the flashlight as a Back Tap action. Using the flashlight button in the Control Center is a widely known method, provided the controls appearing in Control Center are properly configured. Another advantage of using the Control Center is adjusting the flashlight brightness using a long press on the flashlight control button.

Yet another way to gain quick access to the flashlight is via Shortcuts. iOS Shortcuts make it possible to add actions to the Home Screen. You can add a custom icon to the Home Screen that will toggle the flashlight on and off with a single tap.

Follow these steps to toggle the flashlight directly from the Home Screen on iPhone: