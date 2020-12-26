How to use AirPods Max with Apple TV

AirPods Max are the flagship wireless headphones in Apple's AirPods lineup. Like all AirPods, they switch devices automatically when using the same iCloud account. There is one exception, however when it comes to the Apple TV. Connecting the AirPods Max to an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K must be done manually.

Connecting AirPods Max requires a different process than other Bluetooth devices. Once connected, the AirPods Max delivers audio from the Apple TV. Some of the features that are available on iPhone and iPad aren't compatible with Apple TV, such as Spatial Audio.

Follow these steps to connect AirPods Max to Apple TV:

Power on the Apple TV and AirPods Max Wear the headphones and grab the Apple TV remote Press and hold the TV button to launch Control Center Click the AirPlay button Look under Headphones for your AirPods Max Click on the AirPods Max and they will connect to Apple TV

Depending on the app, sometimes AirPlay devices can be selected while content is playing. Just look for the AirPlay button to switch to headphones.