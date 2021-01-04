How to restart or factory reset AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are loaded with hardware and software, providing support for all of the wireless headset's features. Noise reduction, computational audio, and other complexities may occasionally need troubleshooting. If your AirPods Max are not performing as expected, restarting or resetting the headphones might be necessary.

Power cycling the AirPods Max keeps your settings and may fix intermittent problems. On the other hand, if you're selling AirPods Max or need to start from scratch a factory reset is the way to go. Performing a factory reset unpairs the headphones from your iCloud account and wipes all settings and data.

How to Reboot AirPods Max

Make sure the AirPods Max have enough battery power to restart. Charge if needed Locate the Digital Crown and noise control button on the left speaker Press and hold the Digital Crown and noise control button Let go when the status light on the bottom flashes yellow The AirPods Max have restarted and are ready for listening

How to Restore factory settings on AirPods Max