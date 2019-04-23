How to restart Apple TV by remote control

Rebooting the Apple TV normally takes a few clicks through the tvOS menu system under Settings. Flipping though on-screen menus takes time, and if an Apple TV is unresponsive it may not work. For a faster solution, there's a quick and easy way to restart the Apple TV without even looking at the screen.

Follow these steps to power cycle the Apple TV directly using the remote control:

Apple TV 4th generation, Apple TV 4K

Press and hold the Menu and TV buttons simultaneously When the light on Apple TV flashes, let go

Apple TV 3rd generation and earlier

Press and hold the Menu and down buttons simultaneously When the light on Apple TV flashes, let go

After the light flashes, Apple TV will restart. When the reboot is complete, tvOS will appear on your screen.