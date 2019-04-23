How to restart Apple TV by remote control

Submitted by Fred Straker on
Rebooting the Apple TV normally takes a few clicks through the tvOS menu system under Settings. Flipping though on-screen menus takes time, and if an Apple TV is unresponsive it may not work. For a faster solution, there's a quick and easy way to restart the Apple TV without even looking at the screen.
Follow these steps to power cycle the Apple TV directly using the remote control:
Apple TV 4th generation, Apple TV 4K
- Press and hold the Menu and TV buttons simultaneously
- When the light on Apple TV flashes, let go
Apple TV 3rd generation and earlier
- Press and hold the Menu and down buttons simultaneously
- When the light on Apple TV flashes, let go
After the light flashes, Apple TV will restart. When the reboot is complete, tvOS will appear on your screen.