What is a mini-LED display?

Mini-LED displays replace the traditional backlight on an LCD display with a grid of individually controlled LEDs. These lights can adjust the backlight brightness behind very small areas of the screen. With better control of where light is delivered on the display, there are several advantages.

Mini-LED brings lower power consumption, faster response times, and better image quality to displays.

On its smaller displays such as the Apple Watch and iPhone, Apple uses OLED technology. OLED provides excellent contrast and low power consumption for mobile devices.