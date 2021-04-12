How to create NFTs with S!NG on iPhone

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are going mainstream. Former Apple executive Geoff Osler has created the S!NG app to make minting NFTs quick and easy. Now anyone can mint an NFT directly on their iPhone for free. NFTs provide proof of ownership, recording the date of creation and verifying the owner's identity with permanent blockchain archival storage.

Once the NFT is minted, it's dropped into the S!NG wallet accessible in-app. Many artists and musicians have sold NFTs, while Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for $2.9 million. S!NG plans to create its own marketplace to help users sell their NFTs. The marketplace will function with zero gas fees to users.

S!NG is free to download on the App Store. Follow the steps below to create a free NFT on iPhone: