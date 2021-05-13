How do I join the TikTok Creator Fund?

While anyone can be a TikTok creator by simply downloading the app and signing up for a free account, only those who meet certain specifications can actually earn an income from posting videos. As of March 25, 2021, you must have at least "100K authentic video views in the last 30 days" to be eligible for the TikTok Creator Fund.

The TikTok Creator Fund is a program where members can earn money based on a variety of factors, such as number of views, video interactions and more. Creators in the program must adhere to all the TikTok community guidelines and terms of service. You must also have "authentic views" to earn.

A TikTok account

Must be based in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain or Italy

Must be 18 years old or older

Have at least 100,000 followers

Have at least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days

To join the TikTok Creator Fund you need:

Also make sure your account has nothing that violates the community guidelines before applying.

You can apply to join the Creator Fund in the TikTok app through a pro/creator account. Just navigate to TikTok > Me > Setting (3 dots) > Manage Account > Switch to Pro Account > Creator and follow the steps.