How to change your names on TikTok

TikTok lets its users choose both a username and a display name. When first signing up for the video sharing service, TikTok provides a username right away. This initial name can be customized on the spot, but subsequent changes require a 30 day waiting period. Follow these steps if you're interested in refreshing your identity on TikTok with a name change.

Change your username on TikTok

Open the TikTok app Select the Me tab from the bottom right corner Tap Edit Profile Choose Username and type the new name TikTok will indicate if the new username is available Tap Save to complete the process

Remember that changing your username will update your profile link as well. Existing followers may have trouble finding your link. Once the username is changed, you must wait 30 days to make another change.

Change your display name on TikTok

The display name is the name that followers see on your profile, independent from your TikTok username.