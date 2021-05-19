How do I set a time limit on TikTok?

The social media app TikTok can be addicting for both teens and adults. Thankfully the app provides a "family-friendly" version that allows parents to monitor their teen's usage and set a limit on watch times. Setting up the Family Pairing option on your child's device it pretty straightforward. Here's how (You'll need both the parent's and child's device):

Open the TikTok app on your device. Tap the Me icon located at the bottom of your TikTok Home screen. Tap the 3 dots in the upper-right hand corner. Scroll down and tap Family Pairing Tap Continue. Select Parent. Follow the steps to scan the QR code on your child's device to link your accounts (on child's device: open TikTok and navigate to Settings (3 dots) > Family Pairing > Teen)

Now you set a limit on your child's watch time, limit content more suitable for teens, and manage their privacy and safety settings.