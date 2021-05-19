How do I set a time limit on TikTok?

How do I set up TikTok Family Pairing?
The social media app TikTok can be addicting for both teens and adults. Thankfully the app provides a "family-friendly" version that allows parents to monitor their teen's usage and set a limit on watch times. Setting up the Family Pairing option on your child's device it pretty straightforward. Here's how (You'll need both the parent's and child's device):
- Open the TikTok app on your device.
- Tap the Me icon located at the bottom of your TikTok Home screen.
- Tap the 3 dots in the upper-right hand corner.
- Scroll down and tap Family Pairing
- Tap Continue.
- Select Parent.
- Follow the steps to scan the QR code on your child's device to link your accounts (on child's device: open TikTok and navigate to Settings (3 dots) > Family Pairing > Teen)
Now you set a limit on your child's watch time, limit content more suitable for teens, and manage their privacy and safety settings.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment