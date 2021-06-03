Can I use Spotify offline with Apple Watch?

Can I download Spotify songs onto Apple Watch? Does Apple Watch play downloaded Spotify tracks?
Yes, Spotify can download songs, podcasts, and playlists to Apple Watch for listening offline.
Previously the Spotify app was limited to streaming on Apple Watch. All audio downloaded to Apple Watch for listening without a data connection is saved at 96 kbps quality to save storage space.Once content is downloaded, Apple Watch users can listen to their favorite songs without a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection, and without a paired iPhone nearby.
