T-Mobile offers free Apple TV+ subscriptions

T-Mobile launched a promotion to deliver free Apple TV+ for one year to its customers. New and existing Magenta and Magenta MAX customers, Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, and other eligible plans qualify for the deal. 12 months of Apple TV+ for free begins starting on August 25, 2021.

In a press release, T-Mobile announced the promotion and touted its first in the nation unlimited 5G smartphone plan, Magenta MAX. T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G network is the largest to date, covering over 305 million people.

T-Mobile claims that content streaming constitutes over half of total network traffic, making it the number one overall use of their network. The free Apple TV+ subscription for T-Mobile customers can be used to watch Apple content across any device. T-Mobile launched a FAQ page to answer questions about the Apple TV+ promotion.

Log in to the T-Mobile App or your My.T-Mobile.com account Navigate to Rate Plan Details Click on the banner "one year of Apple TV+ on us Follow the prompts to redeem the offer

T-Mobile customers can redeem their free year of Apple TV+ plus starting on August 25, 2021. To redeem the deal, follow these steps:

For T-Mobile customers on the Sprint billing system, visit promotions.t-mobile.com and enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 into the redemption field. Follow the prompts to continue.