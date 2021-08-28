How to get the Ask Alexa widget on iPhone

Amazon Alexa widget

One-tap access to Amazon Alexa is possible thanks to iOS widgets. The personal voice assistant is available to iPhone owners via the Amazon Alexa app. Thanks to a recent update, the app offers its own home screen widget for iOS devices.

Controlling any Alexa-paired smart appliances at home can be accomplished with the Amazon Alexa app. Just like speaking to Alexa on a device such as an Amazon Echo, the app can deliver the weather, answer questions, and create reminders.

To get the Ask Alexa home screen widget on iPhone follow these steps:

  1. Install the latest version of the Amazon Alexa app
  2. Tap and hold on the home screen
  3. Select the add (+) button
    4. add widget iPhone
  4. Select Amazon Alexa from the Widgets list
    5. widget list
  5. Tap the Add Widget button
    6. Add button
  6. Place the Ask Alexa widget on your home screen
  7. Tap the widget to activate the Alexa voice assistant

