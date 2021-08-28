How to get the Ask Alexa widget on iPhone

Submitted by Fred Straker on
One-tap access to Amazon Alexa is possible thanks to iOS widgets. The personal voice assistant is available to iPhone owners via the Amazon Alexa app. Thanks to a recent update, the app offers its own home screen widget for iOS devices.
Controlling any Alexa-paired smart appliances at home can be accomplished with the Amazon Alexa app. Just like speaking to Alexa on a device such as an Amazon Echo, the app can deliver the weather, answer questions, and create reminders.
To get the Ask Alexa home screen widget on iPhone follow these steps:
- Install the latest version of the Amazon Alexa app
- Tap and hold on the home screen
- Select the add (+) button
- Select Amazon Alexa from the Widgets list
- Tap the Add Widget button
- Place the Ask Alexa widget on your home screen
- Tap the widget to activate the Alexa voice assistant