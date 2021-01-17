How to hide Photos widget images on iPhone

The photos widget on iPhone livens up the home screen with your favorite pictures. The only problem is there are probably some images in the Photos library that won't look great on the home screen. Luckily, with iOS 14 and later omitting some photos from the home screen widget is easy. Photos can be removed immediately when they appear, or hidden ahead of time.

Follow these instructions to hide pictures in the Photos widget on iPhone or iPad:

Hide photos from the Photos widget

Launch the Photos app From the Library or Albums tab, tap the Select button Choose the pictures to hide Tap the Share icon Scroll down and tap Hide

Remove a photo that appears in the Photos widget