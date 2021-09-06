How to get an alert when iPhone is charged

Battery management features on iOS have improved greatly over the past few years. iPhones manage their own charging to optimize battery life, sometimes delaying a full charge based on usage patterns. The iPhone may display a battery percentage while charging, however there's no audible alert when charging has completed. For anyone interested in knowing exactly when their device has finished charging, Apple offers the Shortcuts app.

Once configured, the iPhone can deliver a notification or speak an alert when the battery hits a predetermined level of charge. Follow these steps to set up a Personal Automation to announce when iPhone battery charging is done: