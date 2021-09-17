Does a charger come with Apple Watch?

No, Apple Watch does not come with a power adapter.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE come with Apple's 1-meter Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable. A power adapter such as this portable USB-C charger from Anker can be used to charge Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 features 33 percent faster charging than Series 6.

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3 come with Apple's 1-meter Magnetic Charging Cable (USB-A).