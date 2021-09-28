When can I watch new episodes of Foundation on Apple TV+?

What is the release schedule for Foundation on Apple TV+? On what day can I stream new episodes of Foundation?
Foundation has arrived on Apple TV+ featuring Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon. The series debuted with a double-episode premiere. Fans of Issac Asimov's Foundation may be wondering when new episodes are released.
Season one episodes of Foundation are available every Friday on Apple TV+ according to the following release schedule:
- Foundation Episode 1 & 2: September 24, 2021
- Foundation Episode 3: October 1, 2021
- Foundation Episode 4: October 8, 2021
- Foundation Episode 5: October 15, 2021
- Foundation Episode 6: October 22, 2021
- Foundation Episode 7: October 29, 2021
- Foundation Episode 8: November 5, 2021
- Foundation Episode 9: November 12, 2021
- Foundation Episode 10: November 19, 2021
