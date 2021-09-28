What is iCloud Private Relay?

Apple announced iCloud+ features with the launch of iOS 15. One of these is named iCloud Private Relay. The service is included with the purchase of iCloud storage.

iCloud Private Relay keeps your IP address and browsing activity encrypted and hidden from your Internet Service Provider (ISP), the websites you visit, and even Apple. The service can be enabled under Settings.

While iCloud Private Relay is similar to a virtual private network (VPN), it actually offers stronger privacy. iCloud Private Relay uses two separate relay servers (or hops) to disassociate your IP address and web traffic, which keeps your activity hidden from everyone.