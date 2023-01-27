Should I update my iPhone to iOS 15.7.3?

With the release of iOS 16, Apple broke new ground by giving iPhone owners the choice to stay with the previous version. For these iPhone users, Apple continues to deliver iOS 15 updates when required for security.

iOS 15.7.3 offers five new security patches, protecting from vulnerabilities in the kernel, Mail, Maps, and Screen Time. It's not clear how long Apple plans to support iOS 15 for devices that are compatible with iOS 16, however these threats are serious enough to warrant fixes.

iPhone owners are strongly recommended to install iOS 15.7.3 whenever possible. The update increases security on top of an already stable operating system.