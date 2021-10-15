Can I use iCloud on a Windows PC?

How can I access iCloud on Windows? Do iCloud services work on a PC?
Yes, Windows users can get full access to iCloud services right on their PC.
To use iCloud the PC must be running Windows 7 or later. Installing the iCloud app on Windows provides access to services including photo syncing, calendars, contacts, reminders, notes, files, and messages.Download the iCloud app for Windows 10 or later on the Microsoft Store.
Versions back to Windows 7 can get the software directly from Apple.
