Can I use Conversation Boost on AirPods 3?

Does Conversation Boost work on my AirPods? Can I use Conversation Boost with AirPods Max? Which AirPods support Conversation Boost?
No, Conversation Boost can only be used on AirPods Pro.
Original AirPods, AirPods 2, and AirPods (3rd generation) do not support Conversation Boost. AirPods Max also do not support the feature.Conversation Boost is a custom transparency mode that enhances the sound of a person speaking in front of the AirPods Pro. Conversation Boost can be enabled on AirPods Pro to increase clarity during conversations.
