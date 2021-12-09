Do AirTags have GPS?

No, AirTags do not use GPS to track location.

Airtags primarily utilize Bluetooth to communicate. At close range, they use Ultra Wideband technology found in the Apple U1 location chip. The Apple U1 inside an AirTag is located on a nearby iPhone to within a few inches, and doesn't interfere with other radio signals such as Wi-Fi.

Missing AirTags are tracked using the Find My network, which is a mesh network formed by millions of Apple devices communicating with each other via Bluetooth. Data is transferred between devices with secure end-to-end encryption. When your AirTag is far away from your iPhone, it delivers its location to iCloud and Find My using nearby Apple devices.