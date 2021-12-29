Can two iPhones track the same AirTag?

No, an individual AirTag can only be tracked by a single Apple ID.

This means the same AirTag cannot be shared by two or more people's devices. Because the AirTag can only be paired with a single Apple ID, it can only be tracked by devices which are signed in with the same Apple ID.

AirTag cannot be linked to multiple iCloud accounts. Once an AirTag is paired to an Apple ID, it can only be unpaired by the owner.