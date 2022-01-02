Can I use AirTag with Android?

AirTags have limited functionality on Android devices. For full use of all AirTag features, they require access to the Apple Find My network and the U1 chip for Ultra Wideband.

Android users can scan for an unknown AirTag in their vicinity or make AirTags play a sound using the free Tracker Detect app from Google Play. Any Apple Find My network compatible devices using Bluetooth can be discovered with Tracker Detect or another Bluetooth scanner on Android.

AirTags cannot be set up using an Android device. If an AirTag is found, tap the back of the Android phone with the AirTag. Most devices will display a message or phone number from the AirTag owner.