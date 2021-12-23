Will my iPhone work with AirTag?

Which iPhones are compatible with AirTags? Can I use Apple AirTags with my old iPhone?
AirTag uses Bluetooth LE to connect to a wide variety of iPhones and even Android devices.
Any iPhone running iOS 14.5 or later can be used with AirTags. This includes:
- Original iPhone SE (first generation)
- iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
- 2020 iPhone SE (second generation)
- iPhone 11 and later
Precision finding is available on the iPhone 11 and later. Devices with the Apple U1 Ultra Wideband chip are capable of precision finding when an AirTag is nearby.
