How can I reset AirTags?

If you are transferring ownership of an AirTag it must be unpaired. Ideally, the device should be unpaired from your iPhone while in Bluetooth range. If this does not happen, the AirTag must be reset while not in Bluetooth range.

Follow these steps to reset an AirTag:

Open the AirTag and remove the battery Replace the battery and press down until it chirps Pull the battery out again Repeat steps 2-3 four more times After the fifth chirp leave the battery connected Replace the AirTags cover (it will chirp one more time)

If the AirTag fails to reset itself, repeat the process again to unpair.